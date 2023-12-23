Labourer remanded for stabbing man at domino table

Kaieteur News – A labourer was on Friday was remanded to prison for stabbing a man during a game of dominoes at Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The accused, Nascio Allen, appeared at the Weldaad Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

Reports are that 26-year-old Allen stabbed Dwayne Byass. Both men hail from Golden Fleece, WCB.

The court heard that on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at about 11:50hrs., Allen stabbed Byass at Middle Street, Paradise, WCB. The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until January 5, 2024.

The two men were at a shop on Middle Street, Paradise, playing dominoes when an argument started and a fight ensued.

Eyewitnesses told police that Allen whipped out a knife, stabbed Byass to the left side of his stomach and ran out of the shop with the knife in his hand.

While the suspect was making good his escape, Byass reportedly collapsed in the shop. His cousin picked him up and rushed him to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Allen subsequently turned himself in at the Weldaad Police Station. He told investigators there that he did not stab Byass. He alleged that Byass had run into his knife while attacking him with a piece of wood at the shop.