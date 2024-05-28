Man found dead at Montrose, ECD

Latest update May 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of man whose body was found around 12:40 hrs on Monday on Fourth Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Investigators identified him as Zaheer Karim Bacchus and said that an anonymous caller informed them that a body was spotted at the said location.
The sleuths conducted a physical check on the remains and no marks of violence were evident.
Investigations are ongoing.
JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!
May 28, 2024PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 yesterday in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match...
