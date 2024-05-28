Man found dead at Montrose, ECD

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of man whose body was found around 12:40 hrs on Monday on Fourth Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Investigators identified him as Zaheer Karim Bacchus and said that an anonymous caller informed them that a body was spotted at the said location.

The sleuths conducted a physical check on the remains and no marks of violence were evident.

Investigations are ongoing.