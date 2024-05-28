Latest update May 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Anthony Drayton victorious in Ready Mix Concrete 2024 National Open Chess Qualifiers

May 28, 2024 Sports

Anthony Drayton

Anthony Drayton

Kaieteur Sports – FIDE Master Anthony Drayton has proved once again that he is a force to reckon with over the chessboard. FM Drayton emerged as the winner of the 2024 National Open Chess Qualifiers, which was sponsored by Ready Mix Concrete. Drayton racked up 6 points out of 7, placing him in the top position of the 40 players who participated in the competition held over the last three weekends.

Placing second was Justino Da Silva also on 6 points, but due to the tie-break systems in place, he came in second to Drayton. Roberto Neto secured third place with 5.5 points despite missing the first round. CM Ronuel Greenidge, Keron Sandiford, Sachin Pitamber, and Loris Nathoo, all finished on 5 points, placing fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Kyle Couchman and Ethan Lee ended with 4.5 points, earning them eighth and ninth-place positions.

The tournament was not without heroic displays coming from some junior players who fought to dislodge their seasoned counterparts. Drayton drew his match with double-titled Under-4/Under-16 champion Sachin Pitamber in a tense Rook and pawn endgame. Pitamber also drew with Loris Nathoo.

Justino Da Silva, second place qualifier lost his game to Under-14 girls’ Champion Aditi Joshi.

Joshi also drew with seventh place qualifier Loris Nathoo.

Reigning Junior Champion Keron Sandiford also salvaged a draw with the much experienced Candidate Master (CM) Ronuel Greenidge.

These top nine winners have qualified to challenge CM Taffin Khan, the reigning Open Chess Champion, in the 2024 National Open Chess Championship starting on June 1st 2024.

Other notable performers were Gilbert Williams, Shiv Nandalall, and Jaden Taylor, who also gained 4.5 points. Aditi Joshi, Ricardo Narine, Matthew Singh, Ciel Clement, Rashad Hussain, and Aquilani Swaminadha ended on 4 points.

The tournament was played at the School of the Nations and supervised by FIDE Arbiters John Lee, Anand Raghunauth and Irshad Mohamad. This qualifying tournament will provide much-needed Grand Prix points to the top players who are vying for a chance to qualify for the Guyana team for the 45th Chess Olympiad in Hungary later this year. The upcoming Championship and Grand Prix 4 will also add points to the players depending on their performances.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to thank Ready Mix Concrete for sponsoring the tournament and the School of the Nations for providing the venue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open’s first round to Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open’s first round to...

May 28, 2024

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 yesterday in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match...
Read More
Keevin Allicock’s Olympic journey continues today

Keevin Allicock’s Olympic journey continues...

May 28, 2024

Bartica, Three Mile, Santa Rosa, Marian among winners on opening day

Bartica, Three Mile, Santa Rosa, Marian among...

May 28, 2024

Anthony Drayton victorious in Ready Mix Concrete 2024 National Open Chess Qualifiers

Anthony Drayton victorious in Ready Mix Concrete...

May 28, 2024

”CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL”

”CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL”

May 28, 2024

Fans win tickets at ICC T20 World Cup ‘Catch the ball promotion

Fans win tickets at ICC T20 World Cup ‘Catch...

May 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]