Keevin Allicock’s Olympic journey continues today

May 28, 2024 Sports

Keevin Allicock (right) rocks Guatemala’s Jose Felipe during the World Olympic Qualifier tournament in Thailand.

Kaieteur Sports – Keevin Allicock’s journey to the Paris Olympics will continue today when he faces Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey in today’s 57kg round-of-16 action at the World Olympic Qualifier tournament in Thailand.

Allicock is the last Guyanese remaining in the tournament, which offers the final opportunity for boxers to qualify for the Olympic Games in France this summer.

Desmond Amsterdam and Joel Williamson were eliminated earlier, and yesterday, Emmanuel Pompey lost his 92kg bout against Georgia’s Georgii Kushitashvili.

A Tokyo Olympian, Allicock began his campaign with a third-round stoppage win over Guatemala’s Jose Felipe in the round-of-32.

His opponent today, Ciftci, is also vying for a return to the Olympics, having started with a unanimous decision win over Afghanistan’s Mohamad Mehdi Sahak.

For Keevin Allicock, the qualifiers present a chance to redeem his Tokyo Olympics appearance.

Allicock was the first boxer since John Douglas (1996) to qualify for the Olympics but faced defeat in the first round of his men’s featherweight event against Alexy de la Cruz of the Dominican Republic. (Rawle Toney)

