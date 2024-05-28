GSMP condemns Israeli’s genocide in Gaza

– Calls for urgent international intervention

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Solidarity Movement with Palestine (GSMP) has issued a stern condemnation of the recent actions by the Israeli occupation army in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Speaking to this newspaper on Monday, GSMP Chairperson, Ms. Hana Dmitriyev described the deliberate targeting of tents housing displaced persons as a “massacre that exceeds all boundaries.”

Ms. Dmitriyev’s voice trembled with emotion as she recounted the harrowing reports from Rafah.

“Families, already uprooted and traumatised, sought refuge in makeshift tents. To target these innocent people, to bomb their fragile shelters—it’s a level of cruelty that is hard to fathom,” she said as her eyes filled with tears.

The gravity of the situation is palpable and she called for immediate international intervention to halt what she referred to as ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.

She emphasised that the Israeli forces’ actions are in direct defiance of international laws and resolutions.

“The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had clearly ordered Israel to cease its military activities in Rafah and to provide protection for the Palestinian residents,” she noted adding, “Instead, what we are witnessing is a blatant disregard for these rulings, a mockery of justice.”

In recent weeks, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 200,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to ongoing military operations. Hospitals and medical facilities are overwhelmed, with the Ministry of Health in Gaza reporting over 5,000 injured and at least 1,200 dead and as of Monday 66 persons were killed, a significant portion of whom are women and children. The infrastructure in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with power outages affecting nearly 80% of the region and clean water becoming increasingly scarce.

Ms. Dmitriyev was particularly scathing in her criticism of the United States of America (U.S.A.) for its financial and political support of the Israeli occupation. She accused the U.S. administration of enabling these actions, describing this support as a significant factor behind what she termed “hideous massacres.”

“The support of the U.S. is not just financial—it’s political. It provides a shield of impunity for Israel’s actions. This support must end if we are to see any semblance of peace and justice,” she insisted.

Ms. Dmitriyev urged the global community to take prompt and decisive action to end the aggressive actions against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

“The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza. We must act now, or the bloodshed will continue. The children of Gaza deserve to grow up in peace, not under the constant threat of violence,” she implored, her voice breaking.

She warned that failure to address these crimes could lead to further escalation of the conflict.

“Every day that passes without action is another day that more lives are shattered. The international community must rise to the occasion, must live up to its moral and legal obligations,” she urged, her plea echoing the desperation of countless Palestinian families enduring relentless strife.

The call to action from the GSMP is a call for humanity to intervene, to stand up against atrocities, and to strive for a future where justice prevails over violence, where the innocent are protected, and where the cries of the oppressed are finally heard. (Wayne Lyttle)