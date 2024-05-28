Latest update May 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

CJIA to get new Fire Service Outpost

May 28, 2024 News

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and team during a visit at the Hangar located south of the London Army Base, Timehri. (Photo courtesy, Ministry of Home Affairs)

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) would soon establish a new Outpost at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The ministry made the declaration via its Facebook page noting that this new development follows an expansion done to the CJIA runway.

According to the ministry, in a concerted effort to optimize response times following the recent expansion of the runway at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Fire Service is set to establish a new outpost at a Hangar located south of the London Army Base.

Kaieteur News understands that Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn accompanied by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Gregory Wickham and other officials visited and inspected the hangar and its access routes on Monday.

“This strategic move aims to enhance the Fire Service’s ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to any emergencies at the airport,” the ministry said.

Further, the ministry added that the new outpost is part of the government’s commitment to safety and emergency preparedness while ensuring that there are robust fire and rescue services to adequately support the expanded airport infrastructure.

