Police investigating death of elderly Bartica man

May 28, 2024

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division Seven are investigating the death of 74-year-old Hannif Khan, a handyman of Byderabo Road, Bartica.

The police reported that Khan lived alone on Byderabo Road, he was diagnosed with lung infection and hypertension and was a regular patient at the Bartica Region Hospital.

On  May 25, 2024, around 12:10 hours, a 16-year-old of Byderabo, who was on his way home, informed the police that he saw Khan laying in front of his home motionless with blood oozing from his nostrils.

The police responded to the report and upon arrival, the ranks found Khan motionless and bare footed clad in a brown shirt and pants. The ranks examined Khan’s body and found blood oozing from his nostrils. His body bore no marks of violence.

Khan’s body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.  His body will be transported to Georgetown for a post-mortem examination.

