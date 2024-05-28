Guyana now positioned as key global energy player – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – Guyana at present produces upwards of 645,000 barrels of oil daily from the prolific Stabroek Block, with its already proven 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels and three more sanctioned Field Development Plans underway.

Production levels in the country is now ranked third among the non-OPEC (Oil Producing and Exporting Countries), and pegged to reach upwards of one million barrels daily in about two years, to the point that as the nation observed its 58th Independence Anniversary at the Mackenzie Ground in Linden Region 10 over the weekend, Head of State President Ali, was of the firm conviction, “there can now, be no conversation globally on energy without Guyana at the table.”

Delivering the keynote address to thousands of primarily Lindeners—this the first time the activity being held in the region—the Head of State, was adamant, Guyana is now not a country just about potential but (also) with the wherewithal to achieve its desires as a nation and country.

According to the Head of State, Guyana at present is positioned like no other time in its independent history, in that there is now the realistic “opportunity that the generations before of us dreamt of; Guyana has before it the greatest potential but more, more than that potential we now have the wherewithal to convert the potential into reality, and to place Guyana at the centre piece of global development”

Reaffirming, “your country is creating for all of us, every single Guyanese, an opportunity of a lifetime” President Ali told those in attendance, “we are (already) doing this.”

With this in mind, he reiterated “…we are already the centre piece when it comes to forests and forestry management, climate change and climate services, biodiversity services, energy and energy services, food, food production and food services.”

According to the President, “we have been able, your country our motherland is now at the centre of these important developments, regionally and globally.”

Guyana, he said, is now at a stage in its development as a country where “there can be no conversation in the future on energy without Guyana being a part of that conversation.”

Additionally, he was adamant, “…there can be no conversation on climate change, forest bio diversity and environment, without Guyana being a part of conversation, there can be no conversation on regional food security and creating food sustainable plans in this region without Guyana being the centre piece of the conversation.”

He told those from Linden, and the surrounding communities present, that “here in Region 10, we will create the architecture and infrastructure so that you too can be a part or this conversation; make no mistake this region that we are in tonight is going to be the centre piece for development.”

According to President Ali, the mining town of Linden, “is going to be the critical link we are making towards the Guiana Shield connecting to northern Brazil,” and connecting into the interior, Bartica, etc. Today, he said, “we live in a Guyana that is much different from our first independence, a Guyana that is shaping her own way globally, a Guyana that is creating her own brand, a Guyana that is creating new opportunities a Guyana that is reenergising itself as we work towards a singular goal of bringing all of us together under the umbrella of one Guyana and bringing prosperity to every single family.”