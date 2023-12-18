Leh we go back to we ole time Christmas

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In de land where sugar and spice once made everything nice, modern-day Christmas seems to have become a lavish spectacle, leaving wallets thinner by the end of December.

Gone are the days when a Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights and a few ornaments and a couple of strings of fairly lights were considered as sufficient decoration for de season. Now, it seems one must transform their humble abode into a winter wonderland, complete with fake snow, imported reindeer, and a Santa Claus that’s more high-tech than the latest smart phone.

Y’all remember when a Guyanese Christmas meant indulging in the simple pleasures of black cake, sponge cake, and fruit cake? Now, it’s all about exotic imported delicacies that leave your wallet sobbing. Pepperpot and ginger beer have been replaced by artisanal, organic, gluten-free, and ethically sourced concoctions that seem to cost more than a plane ticket to America.

And let’s not forget the grand Christmas party that government workers eagerly anticipated – a glittering affair that was the highlight of the year. This year things blue. Many Ministries and de Gee Pee Hell claim dem nah gat money to hold staff party. But de big boys holding parties fuh dem private sector friends while de workers getting a box lunch like dem used to collect during de hard days when dem had to march.

Money is important at dis time of de year and dem banks cashing in on the need for money. Dem are now offering Christmas loans – because nothing screams “Merry Christmas” like paying off your festive cheer in monthly installments until next December.

So even though de government acting like a Grinch and holding out on dem public servants, let all Guyanese remember dat Christmas is about the warmth of family, the joy of giving, and the delight in simple pleasures – like a slice of black cake and a glass of local ginger beer that doesn’t require a second mortgage.

Talk half. Leff half.