Maduro had called for respect for Int’l law, all UN organs in 2013 visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, in September 2013, during a visit to Guyana, had emphasized the importance of respecting international law, multilateral organizations, and the United Nations. The Venezuelan leader said such respect is critical in maintaining the universal right to peace.

His statements were made during a joint press conference with former President Donald Ramotar. He was responding to a question from a Guyanese journalist about Venezuela’s legislative approach to the long-standing controversy over the Essequibo region.

“The only path for the world to truly be a human world is respect for international law, multilateral organizations, the UN, and the right to peace that we all have,” Maduro had stated categorically.

Fast forward to December 2023, the Maduro-led government’s actions contradict the very principles he once advocated. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), in an attempt to resolve the Guyana/Venezuela controversy over the Essequibo region, has issued provisional measures urging Venezuela to refrain from actions that could alter Guyana’s administration of the mineral-rich region. The ICJ also advised both nations against any actions that would make the issue difficult to resolve.

Despite these directives, President Maduro on December 5, announced several steps he would take in response to the outcome of the referendum he had held to garner support for his quest to annex Essequibo. While his sham referendum was rejected by 89 percent of the voting population, Maduro still insisted on advancing his agenda by unlawfully ordering companies operating on and offshore the Essequibo region under Guyana-issued licenses to vacate within three months. Moreover, he directed Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA to establish a subsidiary for oil and gas exploration in the contested area, and encouraged the Venezuelan parliament to consider a law declaring the Essequibo region as a new Venezuelan state.

These actions have intensified the controversy, drawing attention from international media and diplomatic circles due to the potential for regional conflict.

Furthermore, the Venezuelan government’s reliance on the controversial referendum, questioning the legitimacy of the ICJ’s jurisdiction and proposing the creation of the state ‘Guayana Esequiba’ as part of Venezuela, has attracted numerous statements of condemnation from the global community. This includes the USA, the United Kingdom, CARICOM, the Organization of American States, and the Commonwealth.

Guyanese authorities have made it clear that they will not respect any law Venezuela passes to govern Essequibo. They have also urged companies to completely disregard Maduro’s ultimatum.