Taxi driver gets three years for killing teen

Latest update December 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old taxi driver identified as Visram Singh of Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast was jailed for three years on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Singh was charged last year and released on $300,000 bail as he was accused of causing the death of Vickash Kevin Fredericks, an 18-year-old from New Road, Essequibo Coast. Fredericks lost his life on Boxing Day, Sunday, 26th December 2021 at about 17:15hrs on the New Road (public road), Essequibo Coast, after he was struck off of his motorcycle by a car (PMM 7156) that was driven at the time by Singh. Singh’s conviction and three-year sentence came on Monday after during his appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.
ESSEQUIBO IS WE OWN, WHAT ABOUT THE OIL AND THE GOLD?
Dec 05, 2023– Pepsi Hikers, Antonio’s Hikers, TT Masters claim respective titles Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense action, the 2023 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)/Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – Fifteen years ago, a child succumbed in hospital after being involved in an accident on a Sunday. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]