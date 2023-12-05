Taxi driver gets three years for killing teen

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old taxi driver identified as Visram Singh of Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast was jailed for three years on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Singh was charged last year and released on $300,000 bail as he was accused of causing the death of Vickash Kevin Fredericks, an 18-year-old from New Road, Essequibo Coast. Fredericks lost his life on Boxing Day, Sunday, 26th December 2021 at about 17:15hrs on the New Road (public road), Essequibo Coast, after he was struck off of his motorcycle by a car (PMM 7156) that was driven at the time by Singh. Singh’s conviction and three-year sentence came on Monday after during his appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.