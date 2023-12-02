Man to spend Christmas in jail for shooting 14-year-old girl

Kaieteur News – The 21-year-old man who shot a 14-year-old girl last Saturday, was on Friday remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Leon Garraway shot the 14-year-old with an unlicensed .32 pistol at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

He was charged for discharging a loaded firearm with the intent to maim, disable, or cause actual bodily harm; possession of firearm without being a firearm licensed holder; and possession of ammunition without being a firearm licensed holder.

Garraway pleaded not guilty to all those charges. His attorney made an application for bail in a reasonable sum but the prosecution objected on the grounds that the accused has pending matters for offence of the same nature.

Senior Magistrate Daly refused bail on those grounds raised by the prosecution and remanded Garraway until January 19, 2024 when he is expected to return to court.

The next scheduled court date is set for January 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, the prosecution told the court that the 14-year-old girl, along with a friend and Garraway were preparing to go to a party at the Norton Street premises when Garraway, who was armed with an unlicensed .32 Pistol, took it out, and pointed it to the teen, releasing a round in her direction.

This resulted in the teen sustaining a gunshot wound to her left thumb. The 14-year-old girl was then carried to the Kitty Health Center, where she was treated and later discharged.

Subsequently, a report was made to the police and Garraway was arrested. The prosecutor told the court that a search was conducted at the Norton Street house, and the accused lead ranks to some hollow blocks, where they found a black plastic bag, containing a suspected .32 pistol (serial number filed off) with one live round of ammunition.

When ranks asked Garraway if he was a holder of a firearm licence, he responded, “No.” He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

Notably, the prosecutor also highlighted to the court that the 14-year-old girl is known to Garraway, and that the two, reportedly share a relationship.