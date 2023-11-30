1,796 teachers graduate from CPCE

Kaieteur News – Deemed the largest cohort to graduate in the history of the institution, on Wednesday a total of 1,796 trained teachers graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

CPCE in collaboration with the Ministry of Education held its 89th graduation exercise under the theme ‘Embracing the future through educational transformation in every community in Guyana’ at the National Stadium, Providence.

At the simple yet significant ceremony, it was announced that of the 1,796 students, some 87 percent were females, while 13 percent were males. Of the total number, some 66 teachers graduated under the Trained Teachers’ Certificate programme and the remaining 1,730 graduate under the Associate Degree programme.

Of the 1,796 also, a total of 477 teachers graduated from the CPCE’s Early Childhood Education Programme, 841 teachers graduated from the Primary Education Programme, 240 graduated from the Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme, and 238 graduated from the Secondary Academic Programme.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in her remarks told the new graduates that “you are all that, that child has, you get to make a difference and you will get children that will be bright, bright, bright and pass the level they should be at and you will get children who are three levels below where they should be. You must add value to every single one of them. Whoever comes in your classroom must leave your classroom a significantly better child, academically, socially and in every other way, that has to be the teacher you want to be.”