Police looking for wounded bandit in Supermarket robbery

Kaieteur News – The recovery of a blood stained hoodie with bullet holes have led police to believe that one of the gunmen involved in Monday night’s robbery at the a South Ruimveldt Supermarket is wounded.

Police in a statement said “A red and black hoodie , that one of the suspects was wearing was found on the street where they had ran away”. According to the investigators the hoodie was blood stained and had two bullet holes.

“It is suspected that the said bandit who was wearing the said hoodie was shot”, Police said. Police also recovered two 9MM spent shells from the scene during investigations.

At around 19:00hrs on Monday three men armed with two handguns and wearing surgical masks carried out a robbery at the Lucky Central Supermarket, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

It was no easy task for them, however, because one of the customers, a presidential guard traded bullets with them after they entered firing shots indiscriminately. Another customer, Colin Saul was shot to his lower back by the bandits during shooting but investigations are now revealing that he might not be the only one that left the scene wounded.

It appears as if one of the bandits was shot after the presidential guard returned fire and police are now looking for him and his accomplices.

Kaieteur News reported on Tuesday that It was a scene like the movies when an armed customer at the Lucky Central Supermarket on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park, fired back at two gun-toting men who attempted to rob the business location on Monday night.

Police reports are that the bandits had disarmed the security guard at the Supermarket of his loaded gun, a 9MM pistol before entering the supermarket and opening fire.

“Two men went in the supermarket armed with guns and started firing,” an Eyewitness had recalled.

Police said that owner of the business, Lee, male Chinese National, 40 sought cover as the bandits stole a number of Digicel and GT&T Cellphone Cards.

As the drama unfolded, and several customers ran for cover, an armed member of the presidential guard peeked out from behind an aisle and reportedly fired back at the gunmen.

Police identified him as a police Corporal and said he shot at the bandits five times. The gunmen then retreated and ran away.

The gunmen ran out of the building and their getaway car drove off, leaving one of the perpetrators behind. He reportedly ran along Aubrey Barker Road and turned into the Festival City Exit, and disappeared under the streetlights as he headed in the direction of Sophia.

The injured customer, Colin Saul is presently hospitalized in a stable condition.