Woman dies after motorbikes collide

Nov 21, 2023

 Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday after her motorbike collided with another along the Mibicuri Public Road, Corentyne.

Deceased, Tina Khan

Dead is Tina Khan of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice. Khan was on her way home from a Bar-B-Que event when the accident occurred.

She was riding on one bike and her husband on another when a third motorcyclist collided with the young woman’s bike. The impact flung her into the air and she landed on the road side under a parked trailer. Her husband picked her up and took her to the Mibicuri Hospital. Unfortunately, Khan succumbed to the injuries while being treated. It is alleged that the rider who caused the accident, fled the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford gets maiden call up, Joseph is vice-captain as Windies name squad for England ODI series

Nov 21, 2023

SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against England, slated to commence on December 3. Shai Hope...
Regal claim triple crowns

Nov 21, 2023

Santos FC no-match for GDF, as GPF thrash Western Tigers 3-1

Nov 21, 2023

Chase draw with Mackenzie High as Carmel and Bartica record narrow wins

Nov 21, 2023

Barbara Marshall birth anniversary dominoes set to conclude Wednesday night

Nov 21, 2023

ExxonMobil Futsal tournament top-8 decided

Nov 21, 2023

