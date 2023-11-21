Woman dies after motorbikes collide

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday after her motorbike collided with another along the Mibicuri Public Road, Corentyne.

Dead is Tina Khan of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice. Khan was on her way home from a Bar-B-Que event when the accident occurred.

She was riding on one bike and her husband on another when a third motorcyclist collided with the young woman’s bike. The impact flung her into the air and she landed on the road side under a parked trailer. Her husband picked her up and took her to the Mibicuri Hospital. Unfortunately, Khan succumbed to the injuries while being treated. It is alleged that the rider who caused the accident, fled the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.