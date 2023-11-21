Latest update November 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Whenever Prezzy keeps a press conference, you can count on entertainment value. You can be sure, he will say something that either makes no sense, or makes sense only to him.
When dem boys was growing up dem did hear a man tell another man, during an argument, that “where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise.” Dem boys did small when dem bin hear dis and so dem had to find out what it meant.
Dem boys find that de saying really mean that there are situations where not knowing or being unaware of certain facts can bring happiness or contentment. In such cases, seeking knowledge or wisdom may lead to unpleasant truths or harsh realities, which can bring about a sense of regret or discomfort. Or sometimes, it is best to leave people happy in their own ignorance than to make then unhappy through wisdom. “Where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise.”
Well, de Prezzy come up with a new one this weekend. In response to a question as to why he did not respond directly to the comment of the Venezuelan Vice President, Guyana’s Pressy said, “It is not necessary to match ignorance with ignorance.”
Now if we break dis down what is being suggested is that some of the assertions of the Venezuelan Vice President is ignorance. But why does his response have to be ignorance also. Should he not have said, “It is not always necessary to respond to ignorance with wisdom.”
Perhaps this Thursday, the Vice President will explain what the President really meant or should have said.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
The looting of Guyana’s resources and everybody busy with Venezuela!
Nov 21, 2023SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against England, slated to commence on December 3. Shai Hope...
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo’s assertion that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is committed to the... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]