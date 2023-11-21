Where ignorance is bliss…

Kaieteur News – Whenever Prezzy keeps a press conference, you can count on entertainment value. You can be sure, he will say something that either makes no sense, or makes sense only to him.

When dem boys was growing up dem did hear a man tell another man, during an argument, that “where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise.” Dem boys did small when dem bin hear dis and so dem had to find out what it meant.

Dem boys find that de saying really mean that there are situations where not knowing or being unaware of certain facts can bring happiness or contentment. In such cases, seeking knowledge or wisdom may lead to unpleasant truths or harsh realities, which can bring about a sense of regret or discomfort. Or sometimes, it is best to leave people happy in their own ignorance than to make then unhappy through wisdom. “Where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise.”

Well, de Prezzy come up with a new one this weekend. In response to a question as to why he did not respond directly to the comment of the Venezuelan Vice President, Guyana’s Pressy said, “It is not necessary to match ignorance with ignorance.”

Now if we break dis down what is being suggested is that some of the assertions of the Venezuelan Vice President is ignorance. But why does his response have to be ignorance also. Should he not have said, “It is not always necessary to respond to ignorance with wisdom.”

Perhaps this Thursday, the Vice President will explain what the President really meant or should have said.

Talk Half! Leff Half!