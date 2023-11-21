Police yet to arrest man who allegedly brutalized stepson

Kaieteur News – Police are still on the lookout for the 29-year-old man who allegedly brutalised his stepson last month which had left him hospitalised.

The child was identified as four-year-old Travis Morrison of Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo. According to Region Three Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh while the child has since been discharged from the hospital and has been recovering, they are yet to apprehend the suspect. Police had identified the suspect as David Josiah also of Parika.

It was reported to the police that on October 8, the man went home after imbibing on the road. He then became involved in a heated argument with his common-law wife, 32-year-old Rebecca Premdass. As a result, they began fighting in the presence of the little boy and his elder brother, Kevin Morrison. Police learnt that as a result of the altercation, the boys ran out of their home to seek help.

On seeing them running away, the suspect then ran behind them and managed to grab hold of the younger child and allegedly gave him several blows to his body and head, before making good his escape. Police reported that Premdass had gone to the Parika Police Station with her son Travis, where she reported that her son had fallen down the previous night and that the suspect never hit him. She was then sent to the hospital to do a medical for her son. Morrison was later admitted to the West Demerara Hospital after a CT scan found that he had suffered a fractured skull. He was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was later discharged from the institution.