Father of five further remanded for robbery

Nov 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man was further remanded to prison when he appeared virtually, via zoom at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was charged for robbing Onessa Thorne of cash and valuables amounting to $1,010,000.

Remanded, Kirth Smith

Kirth Smith, a gold miner is accused of robbing Thorne of $1,000,000 in cash and a black purse value $10,000 on October 16, 2023 at Water Street, Georgetown.

The accused made his second court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rondell Weever. He was refused bail and will return to court on November 27, 2023.

