Corentyne man stabbed to death during fight  

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Six are currently investigating the death of a 29-year-old Corentyne, Berbice resident who was fatally stabbed on Sunday night during an argument with another man.
Dead is Ramanand Mingo, a construction worker of Lot 247 Clifton Settlement, Corentyne Berbice. The incident occurred about 22:50 hrs at John Village, Corentyne Berbice.
Information reaching this publication, revealed that on Sunday, Mingo had left his home to play cricket in the area and was later seen imbibing at a supermarket on John’s Public Road, when his brother came and collected him. While on their way home, they stopped at Metalist Shop, which is located in the John community. There it was reported to investigators that Mingo had left his brother outside and went into the shop. The brother told police that shortly after waiting, he saw Mingo and another man called ‘Andrew’ (suspect) arguing inside the shop. The man said upon seeing this, he went inside the business place to separate the two when he saw the suspect pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed his brother to his chest.
The injured Mingo was picked up by his brother and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. According to police reports, upon examining the body, one stab wound was seen to Mingo’s left side chest. His body was later taken to the Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour, where is it awaiting a post-mortem examination. As the investigation continues, police are currently searching for the suspect.
