No xenophobia being practiced against Venezuelans here

Nov 18, 2023
– Jagdeo disproves statements of Venezuelan VP at ICJ
Kaieteur News – Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo has rebutted claims made by Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez that Guyana has practiced xenophobia and human rights abuses against Venezuelans seeking refuge here.
During her presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, the Venezuelan VP accused Guyana of targeting the Venezuelan population living here in violation of international human rights norms. She also accused the country of promoting xenophobia.
Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo debunked the claims and sought to clear the air on the issue.
“I saw the attempts to misrepresent and mischaracterize our entire application as though we were seeking to interfere with a sovereign activity…. I have seen Vice President Delcy Rodriguez make a number of statements which are in her usual misleading fashion…” Jagdeo said.
He continued: “One statement that she made that I need today to speak on because our lawyers have spoken extensively on the other issues….Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said around 30,000 to 40,000 Venezuelans are taught to be living here after fleeing harsh circumstances in their home country. [She] claims Guyana is targeting the Venezuelan population living here in violation of international human rights norms and promoting xenophobia.”
The VP said, however, that nothing can be further from the truth. “You have seen me at this press conference and elsewhere speak out against xenophobia. So this is a total, misrepresentation by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez before the ICJ…I think she is hoping to get the sympathy of the court and score political points here by making these allegations.”
Jagdeo noted that it is important for him to address the misrepresentation of human rights abuses since it was used as an excuse for some countries to carry invasions on other territories.
“So, I must say it’s a lie. We condemn xenophobia. We are saying that her statement before the ICJ is false and misleading. The position of our government and party is always and has always been that Venezuelans are treated with respect and dignity in our country,” Jagdeo stated.
