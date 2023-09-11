Police vow robust traffic enforcement

Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Amid daily fatal road accidents here, the Guyana Police Force said it is moving to take strict action against reckless road users.
In a press release on Sunday the force said in an effort to curb the increase in road deaths caused by reckless driving, the force has embarked on this new initiative, which will see more frequent and robust traffic enforcement exercises across Guyana.
There will be zero tolerance for traffic offenders, and more persons will be placed before the courts once they break the traffic laws, the, police said. The force added that speeding and reckless driving have been two of the major bugbears in efforts to stop the road carnage. “For instance, drivers using the new Mandela to Eccles Highway have been caught driving way above the speed limit. One driver was even clocked doing 154km on the highway. Some drivers exceeded 69 violations. The Guyana Police Force will summon these divers, place them before the courts and publish their photos afterwards. Two major deterrents will be a push for the suspension of Driver’s Licenses, and revocation of their Fitness,” the release stated.
ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!
Sep 11, 20232023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a last over...
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 10, 2023
Sep 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – The art of effective communication is crucial for any political leader, and perhaps none more so than... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]