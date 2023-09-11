Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police vow robust traffic enforcement

Sep 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Amid daily fatal road accidents here, the Guyana Police Force said it is moving to take strict action against reckless road users.

In a press release on Sunday the force said in an effort to curb the increase in road deaths caused by reckless driving, the force has embarked on this new initiative, which will see more frequent and robust traffic enforcement exercises across Guyana.

There will be zero tolerance for traffic offenders, and more persons will be placed before the courts once they break the traffic laws, the, police said.  The force added that speeding and reckless driving have been two of the major bugbears in efforts to stop the road carnage. “For instance, drivers using the new Mandela to Eccles Highway have been caught driving way above the speed limit. One driver was even clocked doing 154km on the highway. Some drivers exceeded 69 violations. The Guyana Police Force will summon these divers, place them before the courts and publish their photos afterwards.  Two major deterrents will be a push for the suspension of Driver’s Licenses, and revocation of their Fitness,” the release stated.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 08, 2023

 

What You Need to Know Today:

ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Amazon Warriors win thriller to remain unbeaten

Amazon Warriors win thriller to remain unbeaten

Sep 11, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a last over...
Read More
Matthews’ brilliance leads Royals to 2023 title

Matthews’ brilliance leads Royals to 2023 title

Sep 11, 2023

79-year-old Singh increases Guyana’s tally with 3 Gold medal on final day

79-year-old Singh increases Guyana’s tally with...

Sep 11, 2023

Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Sep 11, 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in...

Sep 10, 2023

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars 5-1 win

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars...

Sep 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]