Police vow robust traffic enforcement

Kaieteur News – Amid daily fatal road accidents here, the Guyana Police Force said it is moving to take strict action against reckless road users.

In a press release on Sunday the force said in an effort to curb the increase in road deaths caused by reckless driving, the force has embarked on this new initiative, which will see more frequent and robust traffic enforcement exercises across Guyana.

There will be zero tolerance for traffic offenders, and more persons will be placed before the courts once they break the traffic laws, the, police said. The force added that speeding and reckless driving have been two of the major bugbears in efforts to stop the road carnage. “For instance, drivers using the new Mandela to Eccles Highway have been caught driving way above the speed limit. One driver was even clocked doing 154km on the highway. Some drivers exceeded 69 violations. The Guyana Police Force will summon these divers, place them before the courts and publish their photos afterwards. Two major deterrents will be a push for the suspension of Driver’s Licenses, and revocation of their Fitness,” the release stated.