Man disappears from boat heading to Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a man who went missing from a boat on May 10, 2024 are seeking answers surrounding the circumstances of his disappearance.
The man has been identified as Imlach Sears, better known as “Bucky” of Bartica, Region Seven and was employed as a cook on the boat.
On Monday, while speaking with the detective on Kaieteur Radio, his sister Ausette (only name given), revealed that he had only started working on the vessel some two months ago.
Kaieteur News learnt that vessel is contracted by Banks DIH Limited to distribute its goods at Essequibo.
On Friday, May 10, the day he reportedly vanished, he made contact with his daughter and said that he was coming down to see his granddaughter soon but never arrived.
Ausette recalled that about a day later, they received a call from the boat captain about Sears’ whereabouts.
At first the captain did not tell them anything but when the relatives returned the call, he informed them that he could not find Sears.
They claimed that the captain first told them that Sears had disappeared from the boat in the vicinity of Thirst Park, Georgetown.
Later, they learnt that instead of filing a missing person’s report in Georgetown, the captain filed one in the Region Three District.
It raised questions and relatives soon found out that the boat captain told a different tale to the police at the Leonora Police Station in Region Three.
Relatives learnt that Sears reportedly went missing from the boat while it was in transit.
“In the report, it states that my brother went upstairs (upper deck) in the vessel to sleep and they (crew members) are not sure if he fell off the boat,” Ausette told the Detective.
The captain reportedly alleged that it was only when they were looking for him to prepare them meals that they realised he was missing. Kaieteur News understands that the captain did not alert police or the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) immediately but allegedly claimed that he sent out four boats in search of Sears.
Later a report was made.
Relatives are bracing for the worse but want closure and are demanding a thorough and fair investigation by police.
His mother said “I need closure for my son’s disappearance. I am pleading with the public now, if you have any information about Bucky, please come forward and let us know”.
If anyone knows where he is or have information that can assist investigators, they can make contact with the nearest police station or call relatives on 691-1828, 612-2385, 665-5912, 659-9067.
