Guyana Govt. backs US call for ceasefire in Gaza

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has backed calls made by the United States for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Gaza.

In a most recent statement, the Government of Guyana said that it has taken careful note of the proposed three-phase deal announced on 31 May 2024 by the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden to bring Israel’s war on Gaza to an end.

“We have noted that the proposal aligns in several ways with previous decisions taken by the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly to end the war, and which Guyana supported.” the Government said in its statement

The statement went on to add that “These include an immediate and sustained ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, the rapid scaling up of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the importance of developing a robust reconstruction plan for Gaza.”

Guyana also reiterated that investments in the reconstruction plan would require strong security guarantees.

Further in its missive, the Government of Guyana underscored the importance of achieving a just and lasting solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict which has persisted for over seven decades.

The only viable solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict is through the full implementation of the two-state solution with the creation of a free and independent State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, living peacefully alongside the State of Israel.”

In addition to showing its support for bringing an end to the conflict, the Government urged the international community to redouble its efforts to this end, bringing an end to the decades of bloodshed and insecurity that have characterized the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.