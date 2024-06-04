Govt. to spend $68M to construct five prefab health huts in Reg. 1

Kaieteur News – The government through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One is preparing to spend approximately $68 million to construct five prefabricated health huts in villages across the region.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the RDC, which was published in the Sunday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper. In the notice, the RDC is seeking contractors to construct prefab health hut in Tobago Village, Mabaruma which is estimated to cost $13,400,000; a prefab health hut for Wanakai, Mabaruma for $13,400,000; another at Aranka, Matarkai for $13,995,000; a prefab health hut for Eyelash Village, Matarkai for an estimated figure of $13,995,000; and a prefab structure for Triangle, Matarkai for also $13,995,000.

Kaieteur News understands that plans to have prefab structures erected in hinterlands areas was mentioned last year August by President Irfaan Ali during a dinner with Toshaos. He noted that those prefab structures would support both the education and health sectors in those areas. The Head of State had told the gathering at the time that both the Health and Education Ministries had conducted a study back in 2022 where they carry out an assessment on areas which are in need of improved facilities and new facilities.

To this end, he had mentioned, “They’re also working now on a strategic approach to the areas where we have small volumes of children to go to school, like areas where you have fewer than 40 children, fewer than eight children and fewer than 100 children and we are working on a prefab formula.”

He added, “So today, I receive a design proposal for these prefab buildings for small populations, small school area, 45 to 80 children that sometimes are so expensive to build because you have to take in all the material. So we are going to assess that proposal and I’m confident that as we plan in the new year (2024), we can at least have about 50 or 60 of these facilities ready to go to those areas with small volume of children, small areas.” The President had mentioned too that they are looking at this prefab solution for nurses and teachers living quarters.