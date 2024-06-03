Silver Bullets win third title

Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Silver Bullets captured their third crown in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition following a crushing 5-0 victory over Hardball Management on Saturday evening at the Retrieve Hard-court.
It was a commanding performance from the Silver Bullets unit, as the contest was effectively over at the halftime break following a 3-0 advantage.
Damion Williams opened the scoring in the sixth minute, before Colwyn Drakes doubled their advantage as he scored in the eighth minute. Amoniki Buntin then completed a perfect first half period, as he netted in the 17th minute.
Drakes then sealed the result as he tallied a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 28th minute.
With the win, Silver Bullets walked away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned an automatic berth to the national championship in Georgetown during the month of August. The loser received $400,000 and the runner-up trophy.
In the third-place playoff, Turf President crushed Spaniards 4-0. Anthony Layne, Kelroy Anthony, Malachi Todd, and Floyd Headly found the back of the net in the fifth, sixth, ninth, and 10th minutes, respectively.
With the win, Turf President walked away with $300,000 and the respective trophy, while Spaniards pocketed $250,000 and a trophy.
Meanwhile, in the earlier semifinal segment, Hardball Management downed Turf President 2-0. The contest, which was rescheduled owing to persistent rainfall on May 31st, was settled following goals from Roshan Kitt and Yhanks Brummel in the 25th and 30th minutes, respectively.
The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship will now make its maiden voyage to Essequibo, which is pencilled to commence on Friday evening.
Final
Silver Bullets-5 vs. Hardball Management-0
Colwyn Drakes-8th and GG-28th
Damion Williams-6th
Amoniki Buntin-17th
3rd Place
Turf President-4 vs. Spaniards-0
Anthony Layne-5th
Kelroy Anthony-6th
Malachi Todd-9th
Floyd Headly-10th
