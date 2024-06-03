Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Silver Bullets win third title

Jun 03, 2024 Sports

The victorious Silver Bullets team receives their prizes after winning their third Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Zone title

The victorious Silver Bullets team receives their prizes after winning their third Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Zone title

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden…

Kaieteur Sports – Silver Bullets captured their third crown in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition following a crushing 5-0 victory over Hardball Management on Saturday evening at the Retrieve Hard-court.

It was a commanding performance from the Silver Bullets unit, as the contest was effectively over at the halftime break following a 3-0 advantage.

Damion Williams opened the scoring in the sixth minute, before Colwyn Drakes doubled their advantage as he scored in the eighth minute. Amoniki Buntin then completed a perfect first half period, as he netted in the 17th minute.

Drakes then sealed the result as he tallied a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 28th minute.

With the win, Silver Bullets walked away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned an automatic berth to the national championship in Georgetown during the month of August. The loser received $400,000 and the runner-up trophy.

In the third-place playoff, Turf President crushed Spaniards 4-0. Anthony Layne, Kelroy Anthony, Malachi Todd, and Floyd Headly found the back of the net in the fifth, sixth, ninth, and 10th minutes, respectively.

With the win, Turf President walked away with $300,000 and the respective trophy, while Spaniards pocketed $250,000 and a trophy.

Meanwhile, in the earlier semifinal segment, Hardball Management downed Turf President 2-0. The contest, which was rescheduled owing to persistent rainfall on May 31st, was settled following goals from Roshan Kitt and Yhanks Brummel in the 25th and 30th minutes, respectively.

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship will now make its maiden voyage to Essequibo, which is pencilled to commence on Friday evening.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2

Final

Silver Bullets-5 vs. Hardball Management-0

Colwyn Drakes-8th and GG-28th

Damion Williams-6th

Amoniki Buntin-17th

 

3rd Place

Turf President-4 vs. Spaniards-0

Anthony Layne-5th

Kelroy Anthony-6th

Malachi Todd-9th

Floyd Headly-10th

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase and company help Windies secure 5-wicket win over spirited PNG

Chase and company help Windies secure 5-wicket win over spirited PNG

Jun 03, 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024… Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Roston Chase carried the Windies home by 5-wickets yesterday at Providence, when ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action bowled off in...
Read More
Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in June openers

Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in...

Jun 03, 2024

Silver Bullets win third title

Silver Bullets win third title

Jun 03, 2024

Tally reaches 76 for Project Cricket Gears for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

Tally reaches 76 for Project Cricket Gears for...

Jun 03, 2024

GFF appoints IMC to stablise WDFA

GFF appoints IMC to stablise WDFA

Jun 03, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race set for July 14

Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race set for...

Jun 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]