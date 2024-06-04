Police trainer found dead in house

Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old police corporal stationed at the Officer Training College, Eve Leary was found dead on Monday in his home at Lot 27, Hill Street, Albouystown.
He was identified as Ray Fung-A-Fat. His friend found him dead around 00:30 hrs. The friend, Delroy Moriah, said that he was in the bottom flat of the corporal’s home watching TV and Fung-A-Fat was upstairs. When Moriah was ready to go, he went upstairs to tell Fung-A-Fat that he was leaving but found him unresponsive on his bed.
Moriah said he called an ambulance immediately and Fung-A-Fat was taken to the City Hospital where doctors said he was dead.
At this time, no foul play is suspected. Moriah told police that Fung-A-Fat was lashed to his head some time back and since then he suffered from seizures.
