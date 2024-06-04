GSA, GTI and LTI on winners row in latest encounters

Youth Basketball Guyana Tertiary Basketball League (round 4)

Kaieteur Sports – Action in the Youth Basketball Guyana Tertiary Basketball League, Round 4, continued at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue over the weekend with matches.

Guyana School of Agriculture, Government Technical Institute and Linden Technical Institute recorded victories in the contested matches.

In Game 1 the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) scored 57 points to defeat New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) who managed 41 points.

For GSA, Shannon Wilson led with 22 points, 20 rebounds, Vivian Bowling 10 points, 5 rebounds and Dennis Prince 8 points, 11 rebounds.

NATI principal scorers were Timothy Rampersaud 16 points, 5 rebounds and Jared Dainty 10 points, 12 rebounds.

Game 2 was a blowout win for Government Technical Institute (GTI) as they brushed aside Upper Corentyne Combined (UCC) by a 62 pts to 37 pts margin.

GTI were led by Peter Langevine 16 points, 7 rebounds, Jamal Mercier 14 points and Martin Edwards 11 points, while on the scoresheet for UCC were Frederick Lashley 24 points, 6 rebounds and Aaron King 7 points.

Game 3 resulted in the Linden Technical Institute (LTI) overcoming University of Guyana (UOG) 70 pts to – 42 pts.

The Linden outfit saw Kemol Grimmond pouring in 23 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 Assists, while Lerone Joseph had 11 points, 11 rebounds and Neil Marks 10 points.

The UOG were spearheaded by Oroyo Trotman 16 points and Jushawn Bailey 13 points, 9 rebounds.

The tournament will continue on Sunday, June 9th from 17:00 hrs (5:00pm) with the final round robin games to determine the semi-final line up.