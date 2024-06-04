Rainy season brings flooding to Black Bush Polder again

Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2024 News
– residents blame poor drainage infrastructure
Kaieteur News – Due to the incessant rain that began during Independence weekend, some Black Bush Polder communities, particularly Lesbeholden, are once again heavily flooded, with residential and agricultural areas drastically affected.
Apart from the rainfall, a lack of effective drainage mechanisms has amplified what should have been a typical, seasonal spell of inclement weather, residents have said. Unfortunately for the residents of the affected areas, the effects of the flooding are severe enough to have warranted a protest action last Wednesday, May 29th, at the outfall channel/pump station at Adventure.
The protesters were able to communicate with the Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council, Mr. David Armogan, who informed this publication that he “was able to engage them and tell them about the measures we are putting in place to ensure that we can mitigate the problems that they are facing right now.”
Currently, water levels have been slowly decreasing due to the installation of a temporary mobile pump at Adventure. This is a small improvement from the previous drainage apparatus, as the RDC Chair said that only a sluice was in operation before the pump was installed and that its efficacy was greatly impacted by the rainfall and heavy siltation in the outfall that built up during dry weather.
The outfall channel is currently being excavated in order to facilitate the flow of floodwater out of the area. Additionally, Mr. Armogan informed that a contract had been given out for the construction of a permanent pumping system some time ago and that the contractor expects its completion “in about 6 weeks’ time.” The $978.7 million contract was signed in October 2021 and the project was slated to be completed in early 2023 (see June 2nd Kaieteur News article).
When asked about the crop damage that resulted from the flooding, Mr. Armogan said that the council has not yet been able to assess that. However, Wednesday’s protest indicates that those affected have been severely inconvenienced by these circumstances and are eager to be provided with remedies, as drainage and flooding issues have persisted in the area for a number of years.
