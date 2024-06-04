Albouystown man gets bail on ganja trafficking charge

Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old contractor Quinn Neblet residing in Sussex Street, Albouystown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Monday on charges of ‘possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.’
The accused was apprehended by the police on May 28, 2024, after allegedly being found in possession of 44 grams of cannabis. The arrest took place at Barrack and 4th Streets in Kingston, Georgetown, at Neblet aunt’s residence.
During the court proceedings, Neblet pleaded not guilty to the charges presented by Senior Magistrate Nurse. However, the prosecutor objected to bail, citing the nature and severity of the offence, as well as the prevalence of such crimes and the potential penalty of 1 to 5 years of imprisonment. The prosecutor presented information from the police, stating that Neblet was approached while at a shop. When questioned, he told police that the shop belonged to his aunt. A subsequent search led to the discovery of the alleged 44 grams of cannabis inside a box within the shop. Neblet was then taken into custody. The defence argued that Neblet should be released on bail. It was asked to be taken into account that this was his first time charged.
Represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva, Neblet’s defence stated that he was present in 4th Street Kingston, visiting his relatives, at the time of the raid. They clarified that the defendant resides on Sussex Street, Albouystown. During the incident, a food caravan was searched, and other individuals in the yard hurriedly departed upon the police’s arrival. The defence argued that Neblet had no reason to flee so he remained in the yard.
It was further asserted that the narcotics were found in the caravan, which did not belong to the defendant. Despite being accused of possession, the drugs were not found on his person. The defence also emphasised that Neblet is not a flight risk and is willing to surrender his passport and other relevant documents to the court. Following the proceedings, Senior Magistrate Nurse granted Neblet bail in the amount of $100,000. He was instructed to reappear in court on July 3, 2024, for further proceedings.
