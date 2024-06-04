Driver flees scene after killing pedestrian in accident

Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old labourer was killed on Sunday night after he was struck down by a driver who reportedly lost control of the vehicle on John’s Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
The dead man has been identified as Deonarine Budram of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to police, the fatal accident occurred at about 21:30hrs. It is reported that the accident involved motor pickup with registration number GNN 4363 owned by Aaron Abrahim and driven by a person whose name is yet to be ascertained, and pedestrian Budram. Investigations revealed that the pickup was proceeding west along the southern side of John’s Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice at an alleged fast rate, while Budram was walking, heading east along the northern side of the said road. Police stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with Budram causing him to be flung west on the road surface, colliding with a bus shed on the northern side. The pickup ended up in a nearby drain and the driver immediately fled the scene.
A motionless Budram was picked up in an unconscious state by a public-spirited citizen and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body is presently at Ramoo Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examination. Two persons are being held in custody in connection with accident. One of the suspects is an unlicensed driver. The investigations are ongoing.
