Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in June openers

Jun 03, 2024 Sports

Part of the battle between Fruta Conquerors and Western Tigers (on ball).

Kaieteur Sports – In a surprising turn of events, Fruta Conquerors FC pulled off a stunning victory against Western Tigers FC, while Guyana Police Force FC recorded a solid win over Santo FC on Saturday in the June openers. Fruta Conquerors FC, sitting seventh in the standings, stunned fourth-placed Western Tigers with a 2-1 victory on June 1 in Round Two of the KFC Elite League Season Six at the Guyana Football Federation National (GFF) Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara. The Meadowbrook Georgetown side took control early, with Jermain Beckles opening the scoring in the 28th minute, putting Fruta Conquerors ahead by halftime. Western Tigers’ Samuel Garnett equalised in the 56th minute, injecting new energy into his team for the second half.

However, Fruta Conquerors’ Makhaya Jervis netted the decisive goal in the 68th minute, sealing the upset win. Guyana Police Force FC shut down Santos FC with a dominant defensive performance, winning 2-0. Nicholas McArthur scored an incredible goal in the 74th minute, and Neron Barrow sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal in the 92nd minute. Round Two of the league got underway on May 25, with the ten elite clubs gearing up to compete in a total of 45 matches stretching through August. Currently, the top five teams are Guyana Defence Force FC, Slingerz FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Western Tigers FC and Santos FC. At the other end of the table are Fruta Conquerors FC, Den Amstel FC, Ann’s Grove FC, Monedderlust FC and Buxton United FC.

They are all vying for prize money, with $2,000,000 for the champions, $1,200,000 for the runners-up, $800,000 for the third-placed team, and $500,000 for the fourth-placed team. Upcoming fixtures: On June 8, Den Amstel FC will take on Monedderlust FC at 6:30 PM, followed by Buxton United FC facing Ann’s Grove FC at 9 PM. Both matches will be held at the NTC. (GFF Release)

The GPF team dominated ball possession on their way to a comfortable win.

