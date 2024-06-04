Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

BV man in court for cocaine and ganja trafficking

Jun 04, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old businessman appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Remanded: Dexter Aulder

Dexter Aulder also known as ‘Tex’ of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

According to police statements, on May 31, 2024 at the Itaballi police checkpoint, police ranks allegedly found Aulder with 507.5 grams of marijuana and 57.6 grams of cocaine. The accused was then arrested and taken into custody. During the court proceedings, Aulder was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return on June 25, 2024.

57.6 grams of cocaine

507.5 grams of marijuana

