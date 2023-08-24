Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

$47M to extend Mortuary at recently retrofitted $150M Mabaruma Hospital

Aug 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One is currently seeking a contractor to extend the mortuary at the recently retrofitted $150 million Mabaruma Hospital at an estimated cost of $47 million.

This is according to a recent invitation for bids (IFB) published in Wednesday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle. According to the IFB, the project is said to be open for bids on September 5, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Kaieteur News had reported that back in December, President Irfaan Ali had commissioned the newly upgraded Mabaruma Hospital, a project which falls under the United Kingdom US$4.2M ‘Smart Hospital Initiative’. The Mabaruma Regional Hospital located in Region One was upgraded into a ‘smart’ health facility to the tune of US$750,000 (GY$150M).

The Mabaruma ‘Smart’ Hospital was among five hospitals upgraded through the Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean Project. It is an initiative of PAHO/WHO that was being financed by the UK Department for International Development (UK DFID).

The Mabaruma ‘SMART’ Hospital

The Mabaruma ‘SMART’ Hospital

This publication had reported also that the Mabaruma Hospital was upgraded by contractor Chung Global Enterprise and some of the works done includes, refurbishing of the operating theatres, the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the recovery room, the maternity wards, pharmacy, roof repairs, retiled the kitchen area of the facility, construction of battery room, resurfacing of wheelchair ramp just to name a few.

Meanwhile, in the same IFB, the RDC is seeking contractors to complete infrastructure works at the Matthew’s Ridge Hospital, which are estimated to cost $42 million. Further, another project is out for the rehabilitation of the health centre at Karaburi Village, in Region One. This project is pegged at $41 million.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly approved $1 billion in supplementary funds for the upgrade of health facilities across the country.

