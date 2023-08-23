Latest update August 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Pensioner killed after run over by bus

Aug 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 74-year-old man was on Monday night killed after he was run over by a bus along the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Dead is Ograsane Samaroo.

Dead: Ograsane Samaroo

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the fatal accident occurred just around 19:15hrs.

The police reported that the 54-year-old bus driver told them that he was traveling east along the northern side of the road when he observed a black motorcar (with registration number PSS 1233), which was parked on the northern of the roadway facing east with the driver’s side door opened.

The bus driver further related to the police that he saw the now deceased man was attempting to enter into the car’s driver seat and fell onto the roadway, at which point the left side front wheel of his bus ran over Samaroo.

Samaroo was subsequently picked up by police ranks and rushed in an unconscious condition to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

His body was then taken the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police said a breathalyzer test was done on the bus driver but no trace of alcohol was found.

He was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

