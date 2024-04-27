No delay in Region 3 pump station – NDIA

Kaieteur News – There is no delay in the completion of pump stations across Region Three, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) said in a letter published in Friday’s edition of the Kaieteur News.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Janell Cameron said, “Officials from the NDIA have dismissed the recent comments made by Opposition Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul, about the construction of several pump station in Region Three.”

Mahipaul, a resident of Region Three and also the APNUAFC’s Member of Parliament for the region, raised concerns about the slow progress in the works on the pump stations- one of which was handed controversially to government propagandist, Mikhail ‘Guyanese Critic’ Rodrigues.

His comment was triggered by a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release which reported that the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha visited one of the pump stations under construction at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The DPI release stated that the $650 million pump station is slated for completion within three months while noting that the development is part of a broader initiative to enhance D&I infrastructure in the region, which also includes projects at Belle Vue, A-Line sluice, and Meten-Meer-Zorg.

According to DPI, Minister Mustapha inspected the Canal Number One pump station last Saturday where he announced the project’s completion date, among other interventions.

A total of 19 pump stations are under construction nationwide and Minister Mustapha said he is optimistic about the operationalisation of these pump stations by mid-2025.

Apart from the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of existing drainage and irrigation infrastructure, the government also plans to replicate the success of the Hope Canal at East Coast Demerara (ECD), across Regions Three, Five, and Six.

“We also will be building a Hope-like canal in this area by the B-Line structure. It is a mega project that will help to drain the system. This area is a large agricultural area for us and we are trying to put systems in place to mitigate flooding in the future,” the agriculture minister underscored.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NDIA, Lionel Wordsworth, emphasised that these projects represent a nationwide comprehensive drainage improvement programme. He said works will also advance on pump stations at Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, and Letter Kenny, with additional investments planned for pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond. Further, several other drainage improvement projects in various communities are currently in the tendering stage.

Meanwhile, the NDIA addressing Mahipaul’s statements said, “Over the weekend, after attending several meetings with residents and farmers from Maria’s Lodge, and other surrounding communities in Region Three, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, along with a team of senior officers from the NDIA, visited the location where the pump station is being constructed in Canal No. 1.”

Similarly, Minister Mustapha rubbished Mahipaul’s contention stating, “I was in the region for several meetings with farmers and residents and decided to visit the Canal No. 1 pump station which was on my way back to Georgetown. When I go to these places, I don’t just run in and run out. I speak with the team there and get as much information based on my observation and the guidance of my senior engineers. If something is off or seems behind schedule, I don’t leave until the contractor can provide me with a sensible and reasonable explanation. The other pump stations – I’ve visited those areas on several other occasions, not only in Region Three but in other parts of the country. So, this narrative that Mr. Mahipaul is trying to push is ridiculous and it seems as though he wants some publicity. As Minister, I’ve visited these areas on previous occasions and I’ve also met with the contractors to discuss the progress of these projects.”

Commenting on the pump station projects, Mahipaul said as the Member of Parliament (MP) responsible for Region Three, “I cannot sit idly by while Minister Zulfikar Mustapha’s mismanagement of vital pump station projects threatens the well-being of our constituents. It is my duty to hold the Minister accountable for his neglect and incompetence.” The Opposition MP said Region Three was promised five pump stations under construction, yet the Minister’s actions—or lack thereof—speak volumes. “While he made a show of visiting the Canal No. 1 pump station, conveniently ignoring its neighbouring A-Line station and Pouderyoen Pump Stations, the truth is clear: projects across the region languish in a state of abandonment and disrepair.

The Agriculture Minister said too that contrary to the claims made by the Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), progress is being made. He said, “At Belle Vue, the contractor has mobilised and already installed a coffer dam. The test piles have also been driven and this project is scheduled to be completed 4th of August, 2025. At Meter-Meer-Zorg, the contractor has commenced mobilisation and this project is also scheduled to be completed on the 4th of August, 2025. At Pouderoyen, the contractor has mobilised to the site and has commenced work on the access road which is part of the contract. The procurement of long lead items under the project is also in progress. This project is scheduled to be completed on the 29th July 2025.”

The minister said that Mahipaul’s conclusion about the projects in Region Three is ludicrous.

“Mr. Mahipaul can try to discredit the work we are doing to improve the country’s drainage infrastructure all he wants. The fact of the matter is that under the watch of the former government, several pumps were procured which were ineffective costing taxpayers over US $3.6 million. They were not fit for the purpose and had all sorts of mechanical issues ranging from parts overheating, electrical problems with the control panel, alignment difficulties, leaking gearboxes, broken drive shafts, engine back pressuring, broken gears and gearboxes among others. The work we are doing now to improve drainage and irrigation across the country, they couldn’t even attempt to execute these projects. I want him (Mahipaul) to speak on that.”

Among the projects referenced by the minister are the construction of a guest house at Lama; East Conservancy Water Dam in Region Four, estimated at $8.9 million, and the rehabilitation of Sukhram Cross Drainage Channel from Number 52 Dam to Number 66 Main Dam, Corentyne, Region Six, estimated at $13.9 million.

Works will also include the rehabilitation of a 30km access road in Ebini/Kimbia, Region Ten, with an estimated cost of $394 million, and the construction of an access road at Canal Number Two Conservancy Dam, West Bank Demerara, costing approximately $145.7 million.

Residents along the Corentyne in Region Six will benefit from the rehabilitation of the Number Two drainage pump at Ankerville pump station, estimated at $38.4 million. Additionally, $167.5 million is budgeted for the construction of a sluice and revetment work at Blenheim in Leguan, and $16.3 million is allocated for the upgrade of Flagstaff Road at East Conservancy Water Dam in Region Three.

Furthermore, Somerset and Berks Co-op Pastureland in Essequibo, Region Two, will be developed at an estimated cost of $27 million, and $22.4 million will be invested to rehabilitate Hackney Canal in the Lower Pomeroon River in Region Two.