Mechanic remanded for stashing cocaine in lawyer’s car

Kaieteur News – Dennis Emmanuel, a mechanic from South Ruimveldt Georgetown, was on Friday remanded to prison after he was charged with possession of cocaine with the purpose of trafficking.

Emmanuel was allegedly caught with 810 grams of cocaine on April 23, 2024 at Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, to answer the charge. Emmanuel pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged that on April 23 between 22:00h and 23:00h he was found with the cocaine.

Reports are that the man was caught during a mobile patrol by police on Hadfield Street.

Acting on information regarding suspected drugs and ammunition, law enforcement officers proceeded to Hadfield Street, where they encountered Emmanuel, also known as “Natty,” seated at a junction.

Upon approaching Emmanuel, the police conducted a search, during which they observed two motor vehicles, registered as PLL7613 and PTT682, parked nearby. Emmanuel claimed that the PTT682 BMW belonged to Attorney-at-law Gordon Gilhuys and was in his possession for mechanical work. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of the cocaine concealed in a black plastic bag within vehicle PTT682, alongside $389,760 also found in vehicle PLL7613.

Emmanuel reportedly admitted ownership of the cocaine, stating, “Offica, the cocaine is my own, I do hustle on the road.”

Further investigations revealed that this was not Emmanuel’s first brush with the law regarding narcotics; he was previously charged with offences related to possession of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Emmanuel and the two vehicles were taken to the Brickdam Police Station where the cars were lodged and Emmanuel placed in custody.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Prosecutor objected to bail based on Emmanuel’s record of committing crimes of a similar nature.

Consequently, Emmanuel was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on May 17, 2024.