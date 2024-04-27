Life sentence for man who raped sleeping child

Kaieteur News – High Court Judge, Justice Sandil Kissoon on Thursday labeled a man he sentenced to life in prison for raping a sleeping nine-year-old girl, “vile” and “abominable”.

The middle-aged man will have to spend a maximum of 18 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to the rape of the child in 2022.

The perpetrator is acquainted with the victim and her family. While spending some time with them, he reportedly raped the child while she was asleep. According to reports, he awoke the child during the ordeal. Her sister was awoken and witnessed the heinous act.

He had threatened to rape the sister too if she raised an alarm, but despite the threat, the girl screamed for help.

The perpetrator had reportedly blamed alcohol for the crime. He was later arrested and charged. After he was committed to stand trial in the high court, he repeatedly pleaded not guilty.

During the two-year trial, both the victim and her sister testified against him in court and the evidence lodged against him was convincing.

In February, the perpetrator reportedly changed his not guilty plea to guilty.

On Thursday, during the sentencing proceedings Justice Kissoon did not mince his words. He called the perpetrator’s action “unforgivable” and labeled him a predator.

The perpetrator requested of the court to be forgiven and pleaded for leniency in his sentencing, but this was not enough to convince the high court judge.

Further, the court ordered too that he undergoes rehabilitation programmes for sex offenders and alcoholics during his time in prison.