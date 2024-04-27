Politicians Batting in the Wrong League

Kaieteur News – Dem boys been watching the cricket symposium in Trinidad and Tobago, and lemme tell yuh, it’s a real comedy of errors! Politicians trying to school cricket administrators on governance! What irony!

But before some of al’yuh get all riled up, let’s set the field straight. Cricket, dear friends, is the crown jewel of the Caribbean. It’s our pride, our passion, our legacy. Meanwhile, what have our politicians been doing? Dropping catches left, right, and center when it comes to running their countries!

Instead of fixing roads, hospitals, and schools, they’re running onto the cricket pitch, like they know a thing or two about the game. But sorry, fellas, y’all are batting in the wrong league!

Take Guyana for instance. Cricket here would be on a whole different pitch if the politicians just kept their noses out of it. But nah, they gotta meddle, dem gotta control like they’re the umpires of our fate.

And now, they have the gall to talk about lop-sided contracts with the CPL! They should take a look at de Production Sharing Agreement between de government of Guyana and ExxonMobil. Then they would appreciate what is lop-sided, one-sided and off-sided contract. If dem can’t fix dat contract what make them think they can fix West Indies cricket.

Politicians, please, stick to what you know best—playing politics! Leave the cricket to those who can actually hit a boundary once in a while.

So here’s the deal, dear politicians: if you really wanna do West Indies cricket a favour, take a long walk off a short pitch. Let the folks who understand the game run it. And who knows, maybe then we’ll see some real governance in action, both on and off the field.

Talk Half! Leff Half!