De government now deciding where yuh can protest!

May 30, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De local authorities have now taken it upon themselves to dictate not just what we do but how and where we can do it. When a man who is going on a peaceful fast can be told he cannot do so on de parapets in front of de Office of de President, we know we are heading into a semi-police state.

Daggers went to launch he fast and vigil yesterday. Is a one-man exercise. He nah interfering with anybody. If anything is all dem people wah passing with dem food interfering with de man gastric juices.

Yesterday dem try fuh dictate where Ray Daggers must hold he vigil and fast. De man was told he can’t protest where he wanted to protest.

We now gat designated zone fuh protest activity. De police mounting barricades preventing protests around certain areas. And dem claim is fuh security reasons. Security reasons fuh a man who deh pun a peaceful vigil and fast?

De government has now taken over private event planning. De odder day dem ask some private promoters not to hold certain events because of de tragedy in Mahdia. Dem fuhget dat de people sell tickets and dem patrons in Guyana nah like hear about postponing dem fun.

If dis is how de government gan behave, why bother at all with protest action. Leave it all to de government. Dem gan protest fuh you even if de protest is against themselves. De next thing dem gan want tell we, is dat we gat to get permit fuh protest.

Talk half. Leff half

 

