Daring prison escape

Dem Boys seh

Kaieteur News – We now have Breaking News:

In a stunning display of speed and dexterity, a death row inmate at Guyana’s maximum security prison – not the one overrun by prisoners and burnt to ashes – has escaped. The man reportedly was shackled but was still able to sprint to freedom by plunging into the Cuyuni River. He left behind an ATV which was transporting him back to his prison cell, a courtesy not afforded to all prison guards.

With a rap sheet longer than the waiting list at the Emergency Ward of the Georgetown Hospital, the man reportedly decided that he had enough of 3 square meals each day, state provided health care, special visitation rights and privileges, and the game of “Don’t Drop the Soap.”

This daring escape has stunned the authorities. The prison is considered iron-clad and the prison authorities were keen to point out that the man had on iron shackles. Prison authorities are scratching their heads about how a man could run and thread water in shackles. The man escaped not under the cover of darkness but in broad daylight. It was said that in escaping, he broke the national sprint record. He plunged into the murky river and was helped into the boat by persons who aided and abetted in his escape. His first words after escaping were reportedly, “Where are we going?”

It is rumored that to prevent a similar occurrence the authorities will post armed divers in the rivers surrounding the prison. But the public is saying that this is a case of too little, too late.

Talk half. Leff half