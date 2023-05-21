Joint Services to vote in LGE on June 2

Kaieteur News – Eligible members of the Joint Services will on Friday, June 2, 2023 vote in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE). Local Government Elections are scheduled for June 12, 2023.

A Gazetted Order was released on Saturday outlining the various polling stations in which eligible officers and ranks of the Joint Services, which includes the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), will be allowed to vote.

In the meantime, members of the Joint Services have begun participating in the training sessions to better handle any situation that might arise during the upcoming elections.

The possible scenarios will be discussed and tested in Regional Police Divisions 4 A (Georgetown), B (East Coast Demerara), and C (East Bank Demerara).

As such, this past week, members of the Joint Services Training Committee conducted a Command Post Exercise 1/2023 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Among those present were Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, Commander 4A; Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram, Commander 4C; Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, Commander 4B and Deputy Director of Prisons (ag), Kevin Pilgrim.

Members of the public are being advised to not be alarmed by increased joint services presence in various regions as it is pertinent in the lead up to the elections set for July 12, 2023

LGEs are necessary for the appointment of persons in charge of local democratic organs. Local democratic organs which include Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities provide a link between the central government and communities.

They are responsible for assessing the needs of residents and ensuring development at the community level.

This includes implementing and enforcing local laws such as building codes, zoning regulations, and business licensing requirements, maintaining roads and public spaces, and waste management, among others.

LGEs are therefore important, as they allow citizens to have a direct say in who will represent them and make decisions on their behalf at the local level. It also gives citizens a voice in shaping the policies and priorities of their community and ensures that local government officials are held responsible by their constituents

Eligible voters will cast their ballots for representatives within the country’s 10 municipalities and 70 NDCs.