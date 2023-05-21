Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Joint Services to vote in LGE on June 2

May 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Eligible members of the Joint Services will on Friday, June 2, 2023 vote in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE). Local Government Elections are scheduled for June 12, 2023.

A Gazetted Order was released on Saturday outlining the various polling stations in which eligible officers and ranks of the Joint Services, which includes the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), will be allowed to vote.

In the meantime, members of the Joint Services have begun participating in the training sessions to better handle any situation that might arise during the upcoming elections.

The possible scenarios will be discussed and tested in Regional Police Divisions 4 A (Georgetown), B (East Coast Demerara), and C (East Bank Demerara).

Members of the Joint Services who are participating in the training exercise (Guyana Police Force)

Members of the Joint Services who are participating in the training exercise (Guyana Police Force)

As such, this past week, members of the Joint Services Training Committee conducted a Command Post Exercise 1/2023 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Among those present were Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, Commander 4A; Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram, Commander 4C; Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, Commander 4B and Deputy Director of Prisons (ag), Kevin Pilgrim.

Members of the public are being advised to not be alarmed by increased joint services presence in various regions as it is pertinent in the lead up to the elections set for July 12, 2023

LGEs are necessary for the appointment of persons in charge of local democratic organs. Local democratic organs which include Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities provide a link between the central government and communities.

They are responsible for assessing the needs of residents and ensuring development at the community level.

This includes implementing and enforcing local laws such as building codes, zoning regulations, and business licensing requirements, maintaining roads and public spaces, and waste management, among others.

LGEs are therefore important, as they allow citizens to have a direct say in who will represent them and make decisions on their behalf at the local level. It also gives citizens a voice in shaping the policies and priorities of their community and ensures that local government officials are held responsible by their constituents

Eligible voters will cast their ballots for representatives within the country’s 10 municipalities and 70 NDCs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

One Guyana Breeders Cup offers the largest purse for local and Suriname bred-horses

One Guyana Breeders Cup offers the largest purse for local and...

May 21, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s most recognized racing stables are preparing for the main attraction on Sunday, June 11, 2023 for the One Guyana Breeders Cup. The race will be held at the newly...
Read More
Aliyah Abrams to Headline 2023 AP Invitational 

Aliyah Abrams to Headline 2023 AP Invitational 

May 21, 2023

 Crawford and Clarke claim top spots on opening day of Independence Three-Stage Cycling Race

 Crawford and Clarke claim top spots on opening...

May 21, 2023

All-round Guyana beat Windward by 4 runs

All-round Guyana beat Windward by 4 runs

May 21, 2023

25 Participants commence Level 1 Certification Coaching Course

25 Participants commence Level 1 Certification...

May 21, 2023

DDL/Savannah Milk National Junior Golf C/ships rescheduled to accommodate CSEC

DDL/Savannah Milk National Junior Golf C/ships...

May 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]