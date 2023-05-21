$10M to construct Smart Classroom at Kuru Kuru Primary

Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education will soon expend some $10M to construct a Smart Classroom at the Kuru Kuru Primary School located on the Linden-Soesdkye Highway.
This was revealed at a recent opening of tenders at the Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office.
Two contractors have since submitted bids for the project. They are KPL Buildering Concept Inc. and OB General Construction.
This year, with $12 billion set aside to improve educational infrastructure, some 25 smart classrooms are scheduled to be constructed at various schools across the country.
The Smart Classroom initiative initially started back in 2014 when the first was constructed at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School. The initiative is in keeping with the Ministry’s vision of incorporating technology to transform the education sector.
Kaieteur News understands that the smart classrooms are usually equipped with an interactive board, audio system, smart cameras, a wireless television for remote access and motion and voice-activated cameras complete with a face recognition feature.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Supreme Court of Judicature
Construction of annex to Suddie Magistrate’s Court, Region Two.
Ministry of Health
Supplies and delivery of printer ink for programme 1-8.
Ministry of Education
Construction of Smart Classroom at Kuru Kuru Primary School.
Construction of science lab at East Ruimveldt Secondary School.
Construction of Home Economics Lab at East Ruimveldt Secondary School.
Rehabilitation of science lab at National Center of Education Resources Development (NCERD).
Reconstruction of main bridge of main entrance over canal at Leonora Technical & Vocational Training Centre.
Rehabilitation of Physics Lab- President’s College.
Reconstruction of Home Economics and Industrial Arts Building – Queen’s College.
Construction of Information Technology Lab – Stewartville Primary.
Rehabilitation of Science Lab at The Bishops’ High School.
Rehabilitation of science lab at Mackenzie High School.
