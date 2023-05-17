Do suh nah like suh!

Latest update May 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 17, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Well hear dis now! People does gat to be good example to dem children. Because as de saying goes; children live what they see. So dat is why yuh does gat to set a good example because if yuh don’t set an example, yuh children gan want to follow yuh bad example.
But we gat plenty people wah does talk one thing and do another thing. Dem does claim to be righteous but dem doing de wrong things. Dem setting de wrong example.
A woman announced to de whole world dat she nah gan have any relations with thief man, liars or cheats. She seh how she nah want dem type of man fuh come around she.
She mek she story plain. She don’t associate with men wah does steal. If yuh breaking de law, nah come near she. She also say how she nah want nothing to do with liars. She seh dat you can’t trust someone who does lie to you and how if a man lie to you once, dem gan lie to you again. As such, she nah dealing with no liars.
And when it comes to cheating, dat is kinna in she books. Once a cheat always a cheat – dat is what she says. And she claims she nah trust no cheat. But she trust a party wah does lie to she, wah does cheat at elections and wah try fuh steal and election. Yuh see why Guyana nah gat good fuh get. Is too much double standards!
Talk half, leff half.
