Guyanese women busted with $48M worth of coke at Jamaican airport jailed

Latest update April 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2023 News
(Jamaican Observer) – Two Guyanese women who were arrested at the Sangster International Airport in St. James while attempting to smuggle approximately 9.5kg of cocaine out of the island on April 4, were sentenced in the St. James Parish Court on April 21.
Charged with dealing cocaine and attempting to export cocaine are 21-year-old Oshaura Moses, who is self-employed, and, 27-year-old Abiki Moses, a chef.
Reports are that Abiki and Oshaura attempted to board a flight that was departing to the United Kingdom on April 4 when they were apprehended and searched.
Cocaine with a street value of £270,000 (J$ 48,465,000) was reportedly taken from them.
On the charge of dealing in cocaine, they were charged $1 million or six months imprisonment at hard labour. While for the other charge, they were ordered to pay $500,000 or six months at hard labour.
A mandatory ten-month imprisonment was also handed down.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 23, 20232023 Milo U18 School Football Championship… – Mackenzie, Carmel battle for third Kaieteur News – Over 24 hours of inclement weather almost gave a scare to the organisers of the...
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – Road deaths account for an average of 100 deaths in Guyana each year. But that figure pales in comparison... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]