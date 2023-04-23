Guyanese women busted with $48M worth of coke at Jamaican airport jailed

(Jamaican Observer) – Two Guyanese women who were arrested at the Sangster International Airport in St. James while attempting to smuggle approximately 9.5kg of cocaine out of the island on April 4, were sentenced in the St. James Parish Court on April 21.

Charged with dealing cocaine and attempting to export cocaine are 21-year-old Oshaura Moses, who is self-employed, and, 27-year-old Abiki Moses, a chef.

Reports are that Abiki and Oshaura attempted to board a flight that was departing to the United Kingdom on April 4 when they were apprehended and searched.

Cocaine with a street value of £270,000 (J$ 48,465,000) was reportedly taken from them.

On the charge of dealing in cocaine, they were charged $1 million or six months imprisonment at hard labour. While for the other charge, they were ordered to pay $500,000 or six months at hard labour.

A mandatory ten-month imprisonment was also handed down.