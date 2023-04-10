‘Floor It Guyana’ cops prestigious 2023 BIZX America Awards

Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Apr 10, 2023 News

From left to right - Shaunell Cummings - Marketing Manager of Floor It Guyana, Vishnu Doerga - CEO ActionCOACH Guyana, Andre Cummings - CEO and founder of Floor It Guyana, Vijay Mangal - Interior Architect Floor It Guyana, Niande McKenzie - Talent Acquisition Manager Floor It Guyana

Kaieteur News – ‘Floor It Guyana’ has been named the winner of the 2023 BIZX America Awards for Best Import/Export Company. The award ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee, and was attended by some of the top business leaders from around the world.

From left to right: CEO of Floor it Guyana Andre Cummings, CEO and Founder of ActionCoach Brad Sugars and Marketing Manager of Floor it Guyana, Shaunell Cummings

Accepting the award on behalf of ‘Floor It Guyana’ was CEO, Mr. Andre Cummings. In his acceptance speech, Cummings thanked the judges for recognizing the company’s hard work and dedication to providing top-quality import/export services to its clients.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Cummings. “It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and our commitment to excellence. We strive to provide our clients with the best possible service, and this award is a validation of our efforts.”

‘Floor It Guyana’s’ success can be attributed in part to its partnership with business coach, Dr. Vishnu Doerga. Dr. Doerga has been working with the company for several years and has helped them to streamline their operations, improve customer service, and increase profits.

“Working with Dr. Doerga has been instrumental in our success,” said Cummings. “He has provided us with invaluable insights and guidance, and we are grateful for his ongoing support.”

‘Floor It Guyana’ has also been a client of ‘ActionCOACH’ Guyana for seven years. ‘ActionCOACH’ has been providing the company with business coaching, training, and support, helping them to achieve their goals and grow their business.

“We are thrilled to see ‘Floor It Guyana’ recognized for their achievements,” said the team at ‘ActionCOACH’ Guyana. “They are a true example of what can be accomplished when you have a strong vision, a dedicated team, and the right support.”

The BIZX America Awards are one of the most prestigious business awards in the world, recognizing companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries. ‘Floor It Guyana’ is honored to have been selected as the winner in the Best Import/Export Company category.

 

 

