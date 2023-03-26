PSC discusses LGE with GECOM

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC), on Thursday, March 23, 2023, met with the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Mr. Vishnu Persaud to discuss the preparations for Local Government Elections (LGE).
According to a statement issued by the Commission, the PSC sought assurance that “GECOM is organized and prepared to conduct a free, open and transparent election and that arrangements are in place to guard against any attempt to illegally manipulate the presentation and counting of the Statements of Poll during the process of tabulation as occurred in the last General and Regional Elections”.
The PSC has written to the Guyana Elections Commission requesting Local Observer Accreditation Status for the forthcoming Local Government Elections.
