$120M old Enmore Railway road completed

Kaieteur News – Residents around the old Enmore Railway Embankment road on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) will now have hassle-free access to their community following the completion of works on the newly upgraded road there.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Monday disclosed on his Facebook page that the road project was funded under its Miscellaneous Road Programme and was completed at a cost of $$120,224,108.

The road which measures 1.5 Kilometer x 4.27m was constructed by K.P. Jagdeo. Minister Indar said there was a delay in the execution of the road works due to setbacks faced by the contractor when shipping geo fabric.