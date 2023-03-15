$120M old Enmore Railway road completed

Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Residents around the old Enmore Railway Embankment road on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) will now have hassle-free access to their community following the completion of works on the newly upgraded road there.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Monday disclosed on his Facebook page that the road project was funded under its Miscellaneous Road Programme and was completed at a cost of $$120,224,108.
The road which measures 1.5 Kilometer x 4.27m was constructed by K.P. Jagdeo. Minister Indar said there was a delay in the execution of the road works due to setbacks faced by the contractor when shipping geo fabric.
Every Guyanese lost $5M already
Mar 15, 2023Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – During the recent International Energy Conference, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]