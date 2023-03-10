No bail for truck driver in deadly Greenwich Park accident

Latest update March 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Mar 10, 2023 Court Stories

Kaieteur News – The truck driver involved in the horrific accident at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) which claimed the lives of four persons was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison.

The driver: Ewart Stewart, 38, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) made his first court appearance in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamina Ali-Seepersaud where five charges were read to him. Stewart was yesterday slapped with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and having an uninsured and uncertified vehicle.

The charges state that on March 6 last, while on the Greenwich Park Public Road, he drove motor lorry GZZ 2285 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the deaths of  50-year-old Vernon Prowell, of Bent Street, Wortmanville; Margaret Kennedy, 72, of Tuschen; Olga Reddy, 57, of Parika; and Elvis Charles, 40, of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charges and was remanded to prison. The police noted however, bail was granted in the sum of $20,000 for the summary charges. The matter was adjourned to March 27 for report. Kaieteur News had reported that the four persons died after the minibus that they were in collided with the truck. The driver of the minibus was Prowell.

According to a police report, around 09:30hrs on Monday, the truck was proceeding east along the northern side of Greenwich Park Public Road at a fast rate of speed approaching a pedestrian crossing, while minibus BWW 8364 was proceeding in the opposite direction. The driver of the truck reported to the police that a black motorcar (HD 1708) was proceeding in front of him in the same direction and made a sudden stop at the pedestrian crossing. The driver said upon seeing this, he applied brakes and swerved right to avoid colliding with the motorcar. In the process of doing this, the truck ended up colliding with the right-side front portion of the minibus.

The collision had also left six other passengers of the bus with injuries about their body.

