Venezuelan Pirates captured after robbing fishermen of boat

Mar 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Three Venezuelan Sea pirates were on Tuesday captured after they robbed two Guyanese fishermen of their fiber glass boat powered by two outboard engines.  The robbery reportedly took place around 01:45hrs off the Guyana Coast at Waini Point, North West District, Region One.

Recovered Fiberglass boat

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the pirates attacked the fishermen identified as a 24-year-old man and a teenager with shotguns, and arrows and bows.

The fishermen were reportedly asleep in their boat moored at Waini Point when they were awoken by the pirates pointing the shotguns in their face.

They claimed that the men ordered them off their boat and took possession of it leaving them stranded at the location. The pirates then reportedly sped off with the stolen boat containing the fishermen’s seine and other fishing equipment towards the Venezuelan border.

Police stated that the fishermen managed to receive help from another fishing vessel also moored in the area. They were rescued and taken to shore where they informed their boss and reported the matter to the police.

The Shotguns and the arrows and bow used to rob the fishermen.

Region One police ranks joined forces with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard to track down the pirates. The joint services ranks, according to police located them with the stolen boat at a dangerous area in the Guyana’s waters called ‘Crab Dog’.

Upon seeing the lawmen, the three pirates reportedly jumped overboard abandoning the stolen vessel. But they were unable to swim very far and  the ranks apprehended them.

The ranks recovered the stolen boat and took the suspects to a safe location out of the “treacherous waters”, reported Police, where a search was conducted.

Ranks found two single-barrel shotguns, one live 5.56 round of ammunition, two arrows and one bow hidden in the boat. The suspects have been identified as Venezuelans and are presently in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Motie leads West Indies fight back against South Africa in 2nd Test

Motie leads West Indies fight back against South Africa in 2nd Test

Mar 09, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first day of the second Test in Johannesburg yesterday. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie,...
Anisha Gibbons doubtful for CARIFTA Games

Anisha Gibbons doubtful for CARIFTA Games

Mar 09, 2023

