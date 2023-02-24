Cops injured in East Bank Berbice accident

Kaieteur News – Two policemen were on Thursday morning injured following an accident at Heathburn Public Road, East Bank Berbice.

The accident, which occurred around 11:20am resulted in injuries to Police Corporal Alden Reynolds, 40 and Sergeant Javon Thomas, 37. Both men are currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to reports, Reynolds and Thomas were standing in close proximity to a car that was parked along the Heathburn parapet when hire car HD 2816 owned and driven by Troy Henry of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice slammed into them. Police said Henry was speeding along the eastern lane when he lost control of his car and crashed into the rear end of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), PAC 4187, owned by Karen Thomas which was parked. After the hit, the car ploughed into Thomas and Reynolds who were standing nearby.

Both men were seriously injured as a result of the impact and they were both taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they remain as patients. Henry was arrested at the scene and blood alcohol level test was done on him. He was over the legal limit (.48 and .51).