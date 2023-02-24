Latest update February 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops injured in East Bank Berbice accident

Feb 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two policemen were on Thursday morning injured following an accident at Heathburn Public Road, East Bank Berbice.

The accident, which occurred around 11:20am resulted in injuries to Police Corporal Alden Reynolds, 40 and Sergeant Javon Thomas, 37. Both men are currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The aftermath of the accident at Heathburn, Public Road, East Bank Berbice on Thursday

The aftermath of the accident at Heathburn, Public Road, East Bank Berbice on Thursday

According to reports, Reynolds and Thomas were standing in close proximity to a car that was parked along the Heathburn parapet when hire car HD 2816 owned and driven by Troy Henry of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice slammed into them. Police said Henry was speeding along the eastern lane when he lost control of his car and crashed into the rear end of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), PAC 4187, owned by Karen Thomas which was parked. After the hit, the car ploughed into Thomas and Reynolds who were standing nearby.

Both men were seriously injured as a result of the impact and they were both taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they remain as patients. Henry was arrested at the scene and blood alcohol level test was done on him. He was over the legal limit (.48 and .51).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Australia edge India in thriller to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

Australia edge India in thriller to reach Women’s T20 World Cup...

Feb 24, 2023

AFP – Australia reached their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands yesterday. Australia won by five runs...
Read More
West Indies tour match against South Africa Invitational XI ends in a draw

West Indies tour match against South Africa...

Feb 24, 2023

Queens College becomes 3rd archery school club under Archery Guyana

Queens College becomes 3rd archery school club...

Feb 24, 2023

DemLife golf tournament to tee off this Saturday

DemLife golf tournament to tee off this Saturday

Feb 24, 2023

P&P Insurance Brokers to open G.S.S.F.’s 2023 shooting calendar with steel challenge match

P&P Insurance Brokers to open G.S.S.F.’s...

Feb 24, 2023

Henry’s half century overshadows Mohamed’s 5 for as Wakenaam Eagles triumph

Henry’s half century overshadows...

Feb 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]